Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $216.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Clarus stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 76,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $501.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.