Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Clearway Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,270.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 99.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

