Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 683,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 262,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

