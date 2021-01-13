Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 16%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) rose 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 1,531,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 947,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Ecomedics SAS. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products for global market. It offers Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) grade products. The company offers its products for pain management, nausea, palliative care, multiple sclerosis, anorexia, Parkinson's disease, and sleeping disorders.

