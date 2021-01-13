Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBGPY traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

