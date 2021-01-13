Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 115,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,065. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,000,180.00.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

