CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 173,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 242,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,733,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $5,235,000.

About CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

