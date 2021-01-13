Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Shopify by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,199.82. 692,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,027.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,968.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

