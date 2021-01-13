Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $240.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

