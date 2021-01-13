Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 194,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,977,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

