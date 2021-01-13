Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 23,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

CCLAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

