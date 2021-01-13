Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 406,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.