Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) to post earnings of C$1.94 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.30 million.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) alerts:

TSE:CCA opened at C$97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$87.57 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CCA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188.06.

About Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.