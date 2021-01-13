Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Insider Mordechai Benedikt Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$74,000.00 ($52,857.14).

Mordechai Benedikt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 8,420,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,920.00 ($156,371.43).

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mordechai Benedikt bought 2,500,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) Company Profile

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.