CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,062.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.52 million and $16,062.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.