Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $229.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $878,424.39 and approximately $229.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

