Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.07

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 6182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

