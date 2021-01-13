Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Comerica stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

