Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 340405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

