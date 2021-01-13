Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

