Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.84

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 19184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.