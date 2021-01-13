Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Shares Up 0.4%

Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. 842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.