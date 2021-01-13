Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

