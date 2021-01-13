Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVLT. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.