Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 33,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.