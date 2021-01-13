Comparing Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43% American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Capital and American Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.02 -$1.05 billion $0.50 9.88 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.67 $4.15 million $0.99 7.43

American Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Capital and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Colony Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Colony Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

