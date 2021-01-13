Comparing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) & Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get FEC Resources alerts:

FEC Resources has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.00% -9.95% Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FEC Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 6 11 2 0 1.79

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential downside of 57.16%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.94 $67.93 million $7.60 2.09

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc. The company was formerly known as Forum Energy Corporation and changed its name to FEC Resources Inc. in May 2005. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.