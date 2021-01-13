Comparing Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) & Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 6 3 0 2.33

Brown & Brown has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Patriot National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National and Brown & Brown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.56 $398.51 million $1.40 33.46

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 18.02% 13.26% 5.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Patriot National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Patriot National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Company Profile

Patriot National Inc is a provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions within the workers’ compensation marketplace for insurance companies, employers, local governments and reinsurance captives. It provides general agency services, specialty underwriting and policyholder services and claims administration services to its insurance carrier clients and other clients. Patriot National Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

