Comparing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The GEO Group and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Risk & Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The GEO Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74% Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Investors Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.43 $166.60 million $2.75 3.23 Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.03 $79.21 million $3.72 19.37

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

