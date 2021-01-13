Comparing Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Westwood Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 1.11 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.44 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wright Investors’ Service and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31% Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Wright Investors’ Service on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.