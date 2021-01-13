Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,163. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

