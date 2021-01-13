Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.