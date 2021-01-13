Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,436 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,244,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,162. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $152.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.