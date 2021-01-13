Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.38.

STZ opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

