ContextLogic Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.97) Per Share

ContextLogic Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.97) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

WISH opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

