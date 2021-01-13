ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

