ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.