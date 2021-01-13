ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.