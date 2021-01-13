ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WISH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.