Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.72 $195.44 million $3.91 14.35 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 6.70 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Kilroy Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 5 6 0 2.42 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $63.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Kilroy Realty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

