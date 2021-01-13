Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,150. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

