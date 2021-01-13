Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.12. 1,103,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

