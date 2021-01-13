Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Target by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.82. 3,695,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

