Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

MSCI stock traded down $14.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.40. 387,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

