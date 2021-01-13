Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Trex comprises 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $230,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 569,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,910. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

