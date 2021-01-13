Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 625,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

