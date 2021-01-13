Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 9727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $708.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.