Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.66

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.66 and traded as high as $78.59. Copa shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 495,376 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copa by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 183.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after buying an additional 2,026,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $2,846,000.

Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

