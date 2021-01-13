Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $22,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

