Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $1.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 million and the lowest is $620,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

